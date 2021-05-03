Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

IART opened at $74.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

