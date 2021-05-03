Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Cut by Piper Sandler

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Popular in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.96 on Monday. Popular has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Popular by 407.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 150.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 85.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

