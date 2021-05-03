Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Danske cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $17.30 on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

