Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

NYSE TFX opened at $422.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

