Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

NYSE:TFX opened at $422.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 53.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 61,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.8% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

