Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

TPX stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

