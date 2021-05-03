Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaris in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of TS opened at $21.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $287,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

