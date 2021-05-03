Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Boosted by KeyCorp

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $470.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.10 and a 200 day moving average of $475.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

