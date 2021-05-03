Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Increased by Analyst

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,808,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,747,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,092,000.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

