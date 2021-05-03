Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

