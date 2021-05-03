Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSEC. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $547.66 million, a PE ratio of 431.54 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 15.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

