Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Waste Connections stock opened at $119.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

