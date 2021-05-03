Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Raised by B. Riley

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.29 on Monday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WesBanco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in WesBanco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.