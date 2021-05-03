Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ashland Global in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of ASH opened at $86.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

