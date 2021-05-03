Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.89.

EQIX stock opened at $720.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $687.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $709.93. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $617,316,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total value of $646,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

