Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Issued By William Blair

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on V. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

