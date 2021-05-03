Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

NYSE:IP opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $58.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $202,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 47.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 8.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in International Paper by 46.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

