Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $13.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.17 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.13.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $255.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.94. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $261.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

