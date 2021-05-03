Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issued By SVB Leerink

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

SNY opened at $52.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.