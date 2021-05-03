Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc. Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $87.65 on Monday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

