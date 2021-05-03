Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

Several other research firms have also commented on MBIN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

