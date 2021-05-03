Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

NYSE TAP opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

