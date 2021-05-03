Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Raised by Analyst (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$145.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.142 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.