Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

FSLR stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. First Solar has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $35,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

