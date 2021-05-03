Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at $48,065,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $451,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,168,453 shares of company stock worth $194,862,462. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 542,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

