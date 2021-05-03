Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $236.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.33. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $236.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in McDonald’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

