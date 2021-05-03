Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

