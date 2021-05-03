Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Raised by Analyst

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

