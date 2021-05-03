Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

RNST stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. Renasant has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $2,487,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 254.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 82,302 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Renasant by 180.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.