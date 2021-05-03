Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROK. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $264.26 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $177.80 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day moving average is $253.02. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

