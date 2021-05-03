Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WAB. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of WAB opened at $82.07 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $48.75 and a one year high of $86.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $350,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 564.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 107,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

