Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Raised by Analyst

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WH. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $73.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.31, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $76.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

