Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $81.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Overstock.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Overstock.com by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

