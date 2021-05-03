Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kearny Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kearny Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 759.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 670,905 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 131,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $93,280. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

