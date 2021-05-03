Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. Apple has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

