Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.71 and its 200-day moving average is $187.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

