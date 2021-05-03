Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Oshkosh Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OSK. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NYSE OSK opened at $124.43 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

