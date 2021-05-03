Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Colfax in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFX. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.