Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after purchasing an additional 708,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,476,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

