Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lawson Products, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lawson Products in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $52.43 on Monday. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

