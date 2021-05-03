Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Increased by Analyst

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SciPlay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SciPlay’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCPL. Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

