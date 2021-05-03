Qcash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Billion (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.54 million and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00276979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01169193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.44 or 0.00719733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.19 or 0.99955049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.