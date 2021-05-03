QLC Chain One Day Volume Tops $1.77 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $21.98 million and $1.77 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00276948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $666.14 or 0.01139437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.74 or 0.00724816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.13 or 1.00079971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.