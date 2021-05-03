Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Qorvo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $188.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

