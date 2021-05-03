Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $188.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.