Qtum Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $15.75 or 0.00027199 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $532.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,368,986 coins and its circulating supply is 98,335,183 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

