QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $77,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QCOM stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $137.52. 285,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,418,858. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

