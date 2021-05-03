Quark (QRK) Hits Market Cap of $2.28 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Quark has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $540.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

