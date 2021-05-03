QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits Market Capitalization of $190.31 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $190.31 million and $9.69 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 191.3% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $1,191.27 or 0.02023252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01120292 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00725516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,878.08 or 0.99998725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

