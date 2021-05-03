Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.08 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $61.08 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,603,308 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

